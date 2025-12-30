 
In meeting with UAE president, PM stresses elevating ties into strategic partnership

PM, UAE president discuss expanding cooperation in defence, IT, energy, mining and minerals

December 30, 2025

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) shakes hand with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan on December 30, 2025. — Radio Pakistan
  • PM Shehbaz meets UAE president in Rahim Yar Khan.
  • PM reiterates resolve to elevate Pak-UAE longstanding ties.
  • Premier appreciates UAE for hosting 2.1 million Pakistanis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reaffirmed his resolve to elevate the longstanding, brotherly ties between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) into a strategic, mutually beneficial economic partnership.

The premier made the remarks during his meeting with UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy strong fraternal ties, deep-rooted in common faith and shared history and cultural values.

During the meeting, the premier stressed the need for both sides to actively pursue an enhancement in bilateral trade through a quantum jump, which will bring it to the desired level.

The two leaders also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in a wide range of areas, including IT, energy, mining and minerals, as well as defence cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported. 

While expressing his great admiration for the UAE's remarkable progress under Al Nahyan's dynamic and visionary leadership, the premier thanked the UAE president for his patronage and commitment to fostering stronger ties between the two countries.

He also appreciated the UAE for hosting 2.1 million Pakistanis, who were playing an important role in strengthening ties between the two countries.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, the two leaders also exchanged views on a variety of subjects.

During their warm and cordial meeting, the two leaders carried forward discussions from their recent meeting in Islamabad on Friday last, when Al Nahyan paid his first official visit to Pakistan as the president of the UAE.

The meeting capped off a year of extensive leadership-level engagements between Pakistan and the UAE.       

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and other senior officials.

