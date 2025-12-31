Season's first winter rain drenches Karachi, bringing sharp dip in temperatures

A file photo of vehicles passing through accumulated rain water during rain in Karachi. Photo — INP

Karachi experienced its first spell of winter rain late on Wednesday night, resulting in a noticeable drop in temperatures as showers spread across several parts of the city.

The rain was witnessed in areas including PIDC, Sultanabad, Ziauddin Ahmed Road and Civil Lines, indicating a widespread impact across central parts of the city.

Showers were also reported in Defence and along II Chundrigar Road and its surrounding areas, while Tariq Road, Soldier Bazaar and Jamshed Road received rainfall during the same spell.

Further reports confirmed rain in Sharea Faisal, Korangi, the Old City Area and Saddar, adding to wet conditions across multiple districts of Karachi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had already predicted light rain in Karachi under a westerly wind system, which would affect the port city from Tuesday to Wednesday.

In a broader weather advisory on Monday, the Met Office said a westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country and strengthen from December 30.

The system is expected to grip most upper and central parts on December 31 and persist in upper areas until the morning of January 2, 2026.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind or thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in parts of Balochistan from Monday to December 31 with occasional gaps.