Peshawar Police issue performance report of K9 Unit's sniffer dogs

Sniffer dogs successfully detected substantial cache of illegal weapons, including 64 sub-machine guns: spox

Abubakar Saddiq
December 30, 2025

A sniffer dog pictured with its handler beside a table set with confiscated weapons and ammunition. — Reporter
PESHAWAR: Peshawar Police's K9 Unit has played a pivotal role in strengthening security across the provincial capital and thwarting potential terrorist threats, a performance report released on Tuesday revealed. 

A spokesperson at the Peshawar Central Police Office (CPO) said that the specialised unit, comprising trained sniffer dogs and handlers, conducted effective search and clearance operations at sensitive installations and along major highways throughout the current year. These measures significantly enhanced security preparedness in high-risk areas.

The report highlighted that the K9 Unit performed 1,185 security duties for the protection of VVIPs, VIPs and foreign nationals, reflecting the unit’s growing importance in high-profile security arrangements.

During various operations, sniffer dogs successfully detected a substantial cache of illegal weapons, including 64 sub-machine guns, two light machine guns and 13 repeater rifles. In addition, the trained dogs identified 202 pistols, four rocket launchers and seven hand grenades, the CPO spokesman added.

The K-9 teams also proved instrumental in the timely detection of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and suspicious materials, enabling law enforcement agencies to neutralise threats before they could cause harm.

The CPO spokesperson said the effective utilisation of the K-9 Unit has helped prevent possible acts of terrorism in Peshawar, underscoring the unit’s critical contribution to maintaining law and order.

