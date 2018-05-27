Mohammad Abbas: From a factory labourer to a star at Lord’s

Abbas took eight wickets for 64 runs at Lord’s. Previously, in Dublin test, he bagged nine wickets. Photo: AFP

LONDON: Mohammad Abbas has seen everything. He has seen life’s bitter hardships as a factory labourer at a leather factory in Sialkot. And on Sunday, he received the man-of-the-match award for his spectacular performance at Lord’s to help Pakistan beat England.

Life is unpredictable. Nothing can beautifully describe the turnaround than Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump: "Momma said life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get."

Abbas took eight wickets for 64 runs at Lord’s. Previously, in Dublin Test, he bagged nine wickets. Arguably, his inclusion in the team has provided the Pakistani pace attack with some much-needed variation, which it has been missing for long.

He is on a roll.

Although Abbas' wish to get his name on the Lord's honour board could not be fulfilled during this tour, the fast bowler is determined to get into the prestigious list during the next tour. Looking by his form, his talent and his hunger to prove himself, one won’t be surprised if he accomplishes this in the near future.

The right-arm pacer, who hails from a small village of Sambrial town near Sialkot district, reflected on his journey in an interview.

"I was playing domestic cricket for last seven, eight years. I got the chance to get into the national squad after transforming into a mature bowler," he said. "And I proved my mettle by bagging forty wickets in seven Tests, thanks to Almighty."

Abbas takes pride in the fact that he did not 'parachute' into the national squad but made space in the team having gone through a process.

"Like every other cricketer, I also wanted to become a Test cricketer. Today, with the grace of Almighty, I received the man-of-the-match award."

Asked what is next for him now, the star bowler said: "I want to make my place in the ODI and T20 squad."

Whether Abbas will be selected for the limited-overs format remains to be seen but one thing is for sure: his thunder at Lord’s will echo at the next Pakistani selection committee’s meeting.

