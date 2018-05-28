Reactions: Cricket world hails Pakistan’s brilliant victory at Lord’s

Monday May 28, 2018
Pakistan hammered England on Sunday to record their fifth Test victory at Lord's and go 1-0 up in the two-match series.
The victory was special for a lot of reasons: a young, inexperienced Pakistani side dominated England in almost all the sessions. The tourists were exceptional in bowling, impressive in the field, and extremely resilient in batting, and they exposed England’s brittleness in spectacular fashion.
Here is how current and former players paid tribute to Pakistan’s win at Lord’s: