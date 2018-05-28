Reactions: Cricket world hails Pakistan’s brilliant victory at Lord’s

Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of England´s Dom Bess as James Anderson looks on, England vs Pakistan - First Test - Lord´s, London, May 27, 2018. Photo: Action Images via Reuters

Pakistan hammered England on Sunday to record their fifth Test victory at Lord's and go 1-0 up in the two-match series.

The victory was special for a lot of reasons: a young, inexperienced Pakistani side dominated England in almost all the sessions. The tourists were exceptional in bowling, impressive in the field, and extremely resilient in batting, and they exposed England’s brittleness in spectacular fashion.

Here is how current and former players paid tribute to Pakistan’s win at Lord’s:

'Victory dedicated to all those who believed in us'

'Feeling proud'

'Privileged to wear this bright star on our chest and heart'

'A wonderful birthday gift'

'Special'

'Happiness that needs a dance'

'Historic win'

'Outstanding'

'Outperformed England in all departments'

'What a win'



