Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 29 2018
By
Web Desk

Keep PML-N’s achievements in mind when voting, PM says in Havelian

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 29, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses a ceremony in Havelian

ABBOTTABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday urged people to keep the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) achievements in mind when they vote in the general elections later this year. 

He was addressing a ceremony in Havelian after reviewing the progress of Havelian-Thakot motorway project. The motorway starts from Havelian and passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, before terminating at Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Highlighting the PML-N's role in development projects such as the motorway, the prime minister said the party contributed more to Pakistan's progress over the past five years than other governments who ruled during the 65 years before it. 

"This [progress] is the result of your vote. Keep this in mind when you vote in the next elections," he said. 

"The decision is yours. This is democracy: whatever you decide will determine [what happens] in the next five years."

Taking aim at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PM Abbasi said he did not think people would vote for those who [only] believe in dharnas.

He reiterated that the next elections would be held on July 25, 2018 as per schedule. 

More From Pakistan:

PPP to contest elections with sword symbol after 40 years

PPP to contest elections with sword symbol after 40 years

Updated 42 minutes ago
Nawaz facing trial owing to his children's greed: Fawad Chaudhry

Nawaz facing trial owing to his children's greed: Fawad Chaudhry

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Naqeebullah’s father moves SHC against declaration of Rao Anwar’s house as sub-jail

Naqeebullah’s father moves SHC against declaration of Rao Anwar’s house as sub-jail

 Updated 2 hours ago
KP govt, opposition yet to reach consensus on caretaker CM

KP govt, opposition yet to reach consensus on caretaker CM

Updated 3 hours ago
Dragged into Avenfield reference to pressurise Nawaz, claims Maryam

Dragged into Avenfield reference to pressurise Nawaz, claims Maryam

Updated 3 hours ago
No point in investigating just one person, Nawaz on Durrani controversy

No point in investigating just one person, Nawaz on Durrani controversy

 Updated 3 hours ago
Capt (retd) Safdar records statement in Avenfield reference

Capt (retd) Safdar records statement in Avenfield reference

Updated 4 hours ago
Heatwave alert: Temperature may soar up to 43°C in Karachi today

Heatwave alert: Temperature may soar up to 43°C in Karachi today

 Updated an hour ago
Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US today

Ali Jahangir Siddiqui to take charge as Pakistan's Ambassador to US today

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM