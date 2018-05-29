Keep PML-N’s achievements in mind when voting, PM says in Havelian

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses a ceremony in Havelian

ABBOTTABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday urged people to keep the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) achievements in mind when they vote in the general elections later this year.

He was addressing a ceremony in Havelian after reviewing the progress of Havelian-Thakot motorway project. The motorway starts from Havelian and passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, before terminating at Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.



Highlighting the PML-N's role in development projects such as the motorway, the prime minister said the party contributed more to Pakistan's progress over the past five years than other governments who ruled during the 65 years before it.

"This [progress] is the result of your vote. Keep this in mind when you vote in the next elections," he said.

"The decision is yours. This is democracy: whatever you decide will determine [what happens] in the next five years."



Taking aim at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PM Abbasi said he did not think people would vote for those who [only] believe in dharnas.

He reiterated that the next elections would be held on July 25, 2018 as per schedule.