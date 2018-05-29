No point in investigating just one person, Nawaz on Durrani controversy

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, weighing on the controversy surrounding a book penned down by former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (retd) Asad Durrani, said that there is no point in investigating just one person.



Durrani, who served as the chief of Pakistan's premier intelligence agency from August 1990 to March 1992, landed in hot waters over remarks made in a book, titled The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, which he co-authored with former chief of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) AS Dulat.

Speaking to journalists outside the accountability court on Tuesday, Nawaz remarked that Asad Durrani wrote the book but former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and former Chief of General Staff (CGS) Shahid Aziz also gave statements.

A national inquiry commission should be formed after an advisory meeting to go into the depths of the issue, said the deposed premier.

“Asad Durrani has made important statements in the book,” he noted.

On Monday, Durrani appeared before Pakistan Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) to explain his position on the book.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, wrote on Twitter that a formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving lieutenant general had been ordered to probe the matter in detail.

Durrani's summoning to the GHQ came after former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani voiced their reservations over the book.

'Nasirul Mulk is an exemplary person'

Nawaz hailed the appointment of Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk as the country’s caretaker prime minister. "He has an exemplary personality. Everyone should laud the decision of appointing him as caretaker PM,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah announced that Justice (retd) Mulk will take reigns as caretaker premier, while addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and National Assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday.



Nawaz further shared that lives of politicians have been put in danger after taking security away from them. “If an accident occurs then who will be responsible for it,” he questioned.