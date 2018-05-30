Cabinet approves policies on internal security, transport, film, culture

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presides over a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday May 29, 2018. — APP

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the federal cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Tuesday approved various policies and appointments among other decisions.



The cabinet approved the National Internal Security Policy 2018-2023, National Transport Policy of Pakistan 2018, National Films Policy and National Culture Policy.

The meeting, held at the PM House, approved appointment of NESPAK managing director and the board of directors of National Security Printing Corporation of Pakistan (NSPC). Appointment of DG Civil Aviation Authority, on acting charge basis, was also approved at the meeting.

The cabinet ratified various decisions recently taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCE) and Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC).

It approved Memorandum of Agreement between Pakistan's Ministry of Commerce and Department of Trade and Industry, Government of the Republic of Philippines on rice trade.

The meeting approved Mujeeb Ahmed Khan's name for appointment as the chairman of Intellectual Property Organisation of Pakistan, besides re-constitution of IPO Policy Board.

Appointment of four members on the board of governors of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan, and expansion and appointments to the board of governors of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) were also approved at the meeting.

The cabinet approved issuance of Charter License Class-II (Domestic) to K-2 Airways (Pvt) Ltd.

Discussing the issue of Cane Purchase Receipt (CPR), the meeting emphasised the need for streamlining the payment mechanism to the farmers and suggested that the provincial governments may ensure that instead of being issued CPRs or blank paper receipts, bank cheques should be issued to the farmers by the sugar mills.

The cabinet also approved reconstitution of the 8th Wage Board for Newspapers Employees by appointing two additional members, besides approving a proposal for reconstitution of the Board of Investment.

Moreover, the meeting approved Cancer Control Programme formulated by the Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination.