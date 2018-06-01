EU to take action against US, China at WTO, Juncker tells German media

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses a news conference at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 17, 2018-File Photo (Reuters)

BERLIN: The European Commission will lodge complaints with the World Trade Organisation against the United States over metals tariffs and against China over infringements of European firms’ patent rights, its chief, Jean-Claude Juncker told German media.

“We are complaining to the World Trade Organisation against the United States over its tariffs and at the same time against China’s breach of patent rights of European companies,” Juncker told the RND media group on Friday.

