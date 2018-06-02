Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Saturday Jun 02 2018
By
Web Desk

Nigeria World Cup kit sold out minutes after release

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (front-right) and Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi (third from right, back row) modelled the kits. Photo: NIKE 
1

With the Football World Cup a couple of weeks away, teams have released their World Cup kits they will be donning at this year’s mega event.

One such team which is making headlines for all the right reasons is Nigeria’s World Cup kit.

Designed by Nike, the futuristic-looking green and white kit pays “subtle homage to Nigeria's '94 shirt, with its eagle wing-inspired black-and-white sleeve and green torso," the kit makers said.

Photo: NIKE 

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi is among the players who modelled the kit, which was first revealed back in February, along with Leicester's Wilfried Ndidi, who wore a branded bucket hat and jacket for the promotional photos.

Within minutes of being released, the kit sold out and is now unavailable to buy on the Nike website. 

The away kit is also sold out, along with the training kit, which has a similar design to the home kit, two different types of training jackets and floral joggers.

Some of the clothing is emblazoned with the word "Naija" - an affectionate nickname for the team picked to communicate Nigerian national pride.

Photo: NIKE

The away kit is a solid dark green - a "long-standing symbol of the nation" that according to Nike can boast of having "the world's most expressive team".

In central London shoppers queued outside for hours to try to get their hands on the clothing.

The kit will make its on-pitch debut on Saturday, in a warm-up match against England at Wembley.

Comments

More From Sports:

Lahore Qalandars to kick-off talent hunt trials from Gilgit

Lahore Qalandars to kick-off talent hunt trials from Gilgit

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Rain delay frustrates England in second Test against Pakistan

Rain delay frustrates England in second Test against Pakistan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sarfraz backs decision of batting first at Leeds

Sarfraz backs decision of batting first at Leeds

 Updated 5 hours ago
ICC urge Al Jazeera to disclose cricket corruption evidence

ICC urge Al Jazeera to disclose cricket corruption evidence

 Updated 5 hours ago
Zverev saves match point in epic win, Djokovic battles into 43rd Slam last-16

Zverev saves match point in epic win, Djokovic battles into 43rd Slam last-16

 Updated 12 hours ago
Salman Khan's brother summoned in IPL betting case

Salman Khan's brother summoned in IPL betting case

 Updated 13 hours ago
Morocco 2026 World Cup bid passed for vote against North America

Morocco 2026 World Cup bid passed for vote against North America

 Updated 13 hours ago
Pakistan among favourites to win World Cup 2019, say former cricketers

Pakistan among favourites to win World Cup 2019, say former cricketers

Updated 8 hours ago
Nadal faces childhood pal Gasquet, Sharapova edges closer to Serena duel

Nadal faces childhood pal Gasquet, Sharapova edges closer to Serena duel

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM