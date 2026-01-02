Pakistan storm into U19 tri-series final with win over Afghanistan

Pakistan U 19 batter Sameer Minhas in action while batting in an undated picture. — PCB

Pakistan booked their place in the U19 tri-series final after a dominant 133-run win over Afghanistan on Friday, powered by opener Sameer Minhas’s steady half-century and Umar Zaib’s five-wicket haul at the Sunrise Sports Club.

The victory marked Pakistan's second and propelled them into the final, alongside hosts Zimbabwe, who slipped to second position in the standings with four points after three matches, one point fewer than the Green Shirts.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, have been knocked out of the U19 tri-series as they finished their campaign with just one point.

Opting to bat first in the high-stakes fixture, the Green Shirts accumulated 238/9 on a challenging surface in their stipulated 50 overs, courtesy of Minhas's half-century.

The right-handed opener remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with a 49-ball 56, studded with six fours and a six.

Besides him, fellow top-order batters Ali Hasan Baloch and Usman Khan were the notable run-getters, scoring 39 and 43, respectively.

For Afghanistan, Zaitullah Shaheen and Salam Khan took two wickets each, while Wahidullah Zadran, Nooristani Omarzai, Khatir Stanikzai and Uzairullah Niazai claimed one apiece.

Set to chase 239, Afghanistan's batting unit was flattened by right-arm seamer Zaib, who returned magnificent bowling figures of 5/31 in his 7.2 overs, and could yield 105 before getting booked in 30.2 overs.

Captain Mahboob Khan remained the top-scorer with a cautious 29 off 56 deliveries, while Faisal Shinozada, Khalid Ahmadzai and Khatir Stanikzai were the other batters who managed to amass double figures.

Zaib's exploits were backed by Ahmed Hussain and Momin Qamar, who took two wickets each.

The Green Shirts next face Zimbabwe in their last league-stage fixture, scheduled to be played here at the Old Hararians on Sunday, before locking horns with the home side again in the final, set to be held on January 6.