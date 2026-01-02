Bangladesh to host Pakistan for ODI, Test series this year

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates taking a wicket during their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 25, 2025. — AFP

The Pakistan Men’s cricket team will visit Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series in March following the T20I World Cup 2026, and a two-match Test series in May as part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Friday.

For the 2026 season, the BCB has announced a packed home international calendar: Bangladesh will host four Tests, 12 ODIs, and nine T20Is.

The home season will kick off in March, following the men’s T20 World Cup, with Pakistan visiting for a three-match ODI series.

Pakistan will return in May for a two-Test series, which will be played as part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27.

"The confirmed itinerary ensures a season full of international cricket in Bangladesh, providing supporters across the country the opportunity to watch top-level cricket at home, while details of match venues will be announced in due course," BCB said in a statement.

In between Pakistan’s visits, New Zealand will tour Bangladesh in April and May for a full white-ball series, including three ODIs and three T20Is.

Following them, Australia is scheduled to visit in June, and India in August and September, with both teams playing three ODIs and three T20Is each.

The season will conclude in October and November with a two-Test series against the West Indies, also part of the WTC.

Ahead of this series, Bangladesh will host a three-day warm-up match from October 22 to 24. The first Test will take place from October 28 to November 1, followed by the second Test from November 5 to 9.

In addition, the Sri Lanka A team is set to tour Bangladesh in May 2026 for a series comprising two four-day matches and three one-day games.