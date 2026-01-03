Backlash mounts on Shah Rukh Khan as BCCI asks KKR to drop Bangladeshi pacer

Actor and co-owner of IPL franchise KKR, Shah Rukh Khan, in the stands during a KKR match. — BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner Shah Rukh Khan has come under intense criticism after the franchise included Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Politicians and religious figures in India publicly targeted the actor over the signing, according to Indian media reports.

Amid the backlash, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed KKR to release Mustafizur from their squad for IPL 2026, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said.

Saikia said the instruction was issued due to “recent developments that are going on all across”, adding that if KKR asks for a replacement, the board will allow it.

Indian media reported that KKR picked Mustafizur at an auction held in December for Indian rupees 92 million, a move that drew criticism and allegations that the decision ran against “national sentiments” in the context raised by those opposing the signing.

Among the reactions cited, Hindu spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya labelled Shah Rukh Khan a “traitor” for hiring the Bangladeshi player, while another religious figure, Devkinandan Thakur, also criticised the move and demanded the signing be revoked.

Thakur was also quoted as demanding that INR 92 million be paid to families of Hindu children he said were murdered, linking his criticism to what he described as targeted atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Political criticism was also reported. Shiv Sena (UBT) was quoted as calling Bangladeshis "enemies" and urging KKR to drop such players and choose Indian cricketers.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam criticised the signing and said the Indian government needed to intervene, adding that the actor should remove the player to avoid being targeted.

Separately, Indian media quoted Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan as calling for decisive action to protect minority communities and appealing for a ban on such players “so that a message can be sent”.

In another reaction, BJP leader Sangeet Som, a former Uttar Pradesh legislator, also called Shah Rukh Khan a “traitor” and warned that players like Mustafizur would “not be able to step out of the airport” if they come to India, again referencing the December auction and the INR 92 million fee.