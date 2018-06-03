Reham Khan took £0.1m to malign Imran, alleges Salman Ahmad

One of Pakistan's most famous musicians, Salman Ahmad, who is also a member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleged that the former wife of party chief Reham Khan took £0.1m to malign Imran Khan.



While speaking to Geo News, he remarked: “a close source has informed me that Reham Khan was given £0.1m from PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz] to write her book.”

Ahmad further said that the gist of Reham's book is that PML-N leaders such as Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz are “innocent” and that “[former chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif] will be the next PM [prime minister].”

According to her, Imran Khan is a “hypocrite and a liar who doesn’t fast or pray," Ahmad said.

The singer also alleged that Reham Khan even called him and offered him money to malign Imran Khan.

“If you think that I am making this up then you are free to file a defamation case against me. I have all the evidence. I have the email that Reham Khan sent me,” he added.



Ahmed's comments come in response to the upcoming book of Reham Khan which has become a source of an altercation in both mainstream and social media. The journalist's upcoming book is said to revolve around her marriage to Imran Khan, the PTI chief.

Earlier, Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is also a stern supporter of PTI, had tweeted about how he had the "unfortunate experience of reading a manuscript of Reham Khans book".

According to him, the summary of the book is that "IK [Imran Khan] is the most evil man to walk the face of this planet. Reham is the most pious righteous woman ever and Shehbaz Sharif is an amazing guy."

‘Hamza sending threats since 2017’

In response to Hamza Ali Abbasi’s tweets, Reham Khan alleged that the Pakistani actor has been threatening her since August 2017.

In a tweet, she wrote: “Hamza has been emailing me threats since August 2017. Bullies trying to silence me.”

The journalist further remarked: “If he has evidence, he can bring it forward. He obviously doesn't. But I'll definitely take him to court over the baseless allegation.”

Reham's book seeks to 'demolish' PTI: Fawad

Moreover, PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry remarked that party has "solid evidence to prove Reham Khan was meeting [Maryam Nawaz] through [former interior minister] Ahsan Iqbal."

He further added: "the whole book is an exercise to demolish only real opposition i.e. PTI".

Ahsan Iqbal denies meeting Reham Khan

Responding to the allegations by Fawad Chaudhry, Iqbal remarked that "shameful PTI [was] resorting to fabricated and distorted emails to defend itself".

"Neither I ever met Reham Khan except for an interview in Aaj Studio before her marriage with IK [Imran Khan] nor arranged her meeting with anyone," he stated, adding that in future, he would not like to be included in matters between former spouses.