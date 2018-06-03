Women's Asia Cup: Nahida, spinners dominate as Pakistan beat Thailand

Nahida Khan (L) and Javeria Khan in action during Women's Asia Cup opener against Thailand. Photo: ACC

A brilliant spin show by Pakistan, complemented by dominant batting by Nahida Khan, led Pakistan to an eight-wicket win against Thailand on the opening day of the 2018 ACC Women's Asia Cup T20 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Four combined wickets between the spin trio of Sana Mir, Nashra Sandhu and Nida Dar restricted Thailand to 67-8 after Thailand captain Sornnarin Tippoch won the toss and decided to bat first.

Only two Thailand batsmen - opener Nattakan Chantam and Tippoch herself, managed scores in double digits.

An unbeaten 38 from Player-of-the-Match Nahida Khan steered Pakistan to a smooth victory. She was helped along by Javeria Khan's 24-run stand, as the team chased down the target with eight wickets and seven overs to spare.

Opener Muneeba Ali and captain Bismah Maroof managed six runs each.

Pakistan have twice reached the finals of Women's Asia Cup.