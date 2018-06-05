Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
REUTERS

Dancing FBI agent accidentally shoots man in Denver

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

An off-duty FBI agent dancing wildly at a downtown Denver bar accidentally shot a man in the leg when the agent tried to pick up a gun that fell from its holster as he performed a handstand, Denver police said.

A bystander recorded video of the incident involving the unnamed agent, which authorities said took place early on Saturday at the Mile High Spirits and Distillery nightspot, and the footage was shared widely online on Sunday.

In a statement, the Denver Police Department said the agent “was dancing at a nightclub when his firearm became dislodged from its waistband holster and fell onto the floor. When the agent retrieved his handgun an unintended discharge occurred.”

Another bar patron was hit by a bullet in a lower leg, sustaining a non-life-threatening injury, said the statement by a department spokeswoman, Marika Putnam.

The agent was taken to police headquarters, Putnam said, and later released to a Federal Bureau of Investigation supervisor. The Denver District Attorney’s office will decide whether to press any charges against the agent.

Denver district attorney spokesman Ken Lane said by email on Sunday morning that the DA’s office had no comment as the incident remains under investigation by the Denver Police.

Denver FBI spokeswoman Amy Sanders also said that Denver Police are leading the investigation and that it was a ‘personnel matter for the FBI.” She did not say how the FBI has or will discipline the agent.

