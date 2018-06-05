Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jun 05 2018
By
REUTERS

Liverpool's Karius suffered concussion in Champions League final

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Jun 05, 2018

Liverpool's Loris Karius walks past the trophy with his medal after the match. Photo: Reuters 

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, whose two major blunders helped Real Madrid win the Champions League final, suffered a concussion during the match which could have affected his performance, US doctors said on Monday.

Karius was blamed for two of the Spanish side’s goals in Real’s 3-1 victory in Kiev on May 26 and Liverpool sent the German to see specialists five days after the game.

“After carefully reviewing game film and integrating a detailed history – including his reported present and immediate post-contact subjective symptoms – physical examination and objective metrics, we have concluded that Mr. Karius sustained a concussion during the match,” Dr Ross Zafonte and Lenore Herget said in a statement issued by Massachusetts General Hospital.

Liverpool's Loris Karius looks dejected after the match. Photo: Reuters 

“Mr Karius’s principal residual symptoms and objective signs suggested that visual spatial dysfunction existed and likely occurred immediately following the event. Additional symptomatic and objectively noted areas of dysfunction also persisted. It could be possible that such deficits would affect performance.”

The doctors gave no indication of when or how the concussion happened, although TV pictures showed Real defender Sergio Ramos barging into Karius early in the second half.

Liverpool's Loris Karius fumbles the ball as Gareth Bale scores Real Madrid's third goal. Photo: Reuters 

Shortly afterward Karius’s throw out was intercepted by Karim Benzema to give Real the lead. Gareth Bale scored an unstoppable second goal before the Wales forward netted Real’s late third with a speculative shot from 30 yards which slipped through Karius’s hands.

A distraught Karius apologised to Liverpool fans for his mistakes but he received heavy criticism and abuse online.

The doctors said the condition of the 24-year-old keeper had improved since the incident.

“We expect that with treatment and by following prescribed activity protocols he will continue to improve,” they said. “We have encouraged vigilance and an emphasis on safety in his eventual return to full activity.”

Comments

More From Sports:

Iran first team to arrive in Russia for FIFA World Cup

Iran first team to arrive in Russia for FIFA World Cup

 Updated an hour ago
Hafeez cleared after controversial comments over suspect actions

Hafeez cleared after controversial comments over suspect actions

Updated 5 hours ago
'I don't feel old': Birthday boy Nadal after 900th win

'I don't feel old': Birthday boy Nadal after 900th win

 Updated 7 hours ago
Buttler's crude bat message could land him in trouble

Buttler's crude bat message could land him in trouble

 Updated 8 hours ago
Coach Arthur loses bet to Shadab Khan

Coach Arthur loses bet to Shadab Khan

 Updated 8 hours ago
Smith 'cried for four days' after tampering scandal

Smith 'cried for four days' after tampering scandal

 Updated 17 hours ago
Scottish rider Lyon killed in Isle of Man TT crash

Scottish rider Lyon killed in Isle of Man TT crash

 Updated 19 hours ago
Serena Williams withdraws from French Open before Sharapova clash

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open before Sharapova clash

Updated yesterday
World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study

World Cup can bring fractured nations together: study

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM