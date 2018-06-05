NA-246: From Mukka Chowk to Cheel Chowk

The fist from the erstwhile Mukka Chowk was removed in December 2017, over a year after the roundabout was renamed after the first prime minister of Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan

When discussing Karachi politics NA-246 — where the once most notorious address Nine-Zero was located — is known to all and sundry.

A stronghold of the MQM the seat gained more attention in a by-election than in any previous general election in the past.

Following delimitation in 2002, NA-246 included Azizabad — home to the MQM founder's residence was located — and adjoining areas. MQM's political machinery was run out of Khursheed Memorial Secretariat, which is mere yards away from Nine Zero. Also within a 100-metre distance from Nine Zero was Jinnah Ground.

Be it celebrations of victory in elections, political gatherings or funerals of workers, Jinnah Ground held its own social worthiness. A straight road from Jinnah Ground touches Liaquat Ali Khan Roundabout, which was famously known as Mukka Chowk.

The monument of an iron fist was actually built in the memory of Pakistan’s first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan sat atop an inverted conical structure and was considered a place of influence and political importance.

From 2002 till 2013, MQM won the home seat thrice in general elections with convincing victories. In 2013, MQM gave the ticket for NA-246 to Nabeel Gabol who had left the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to join MQM.

His romance, however, couldn't last more than two years and he returned to his former party.

There came a moment in the by-elections of 2015 during which PTI — MQM's arch rival from the 2013 general election — announced to go head-on with MQM in NA-246. MQM named Kunwar Naveed for NA-246 who successfully retained the seat.

The people of Karachi would never forget the election fever which peaked during the political campaigns of MQM and PTI.

Imran Khan visited Azizabad along with his former wife Reham Khan, who was given gold jewellery as a token of hospitality from the MQM chief.



But soon there were a number of strikes in Karachi called by MQM and then workers of PTI and MQM also manhandled each other during political rallies.

Ahead of the 2018 election, fresh delimitations were carried out by the Election Commission of Pakistan. NA-246 no longer includes Azizabad nor is Azizabad the political or organisational stronghold of the MQM.

But the significance of NA-246 remains; the constituency now includes Lyari which is to PPP what Azizabad was to MQM. Lyari has Cheel Chowk, Azizabad had Mukka Chowk. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to contest from NA-246 as well as from Larkana.

There is no doubt that NA-246 will dominate the news cycle in the upcoming 2018 general elections, but as the stronghold of another party.