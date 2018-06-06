Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jun 06 2018
By
AFP

US police arrest 11 men on child pornography charges

By
AFP

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

Eleven Florida men, including employees of Disney and Legoland and a volunteer for the Boy Scouts, have been arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography, police said Tuesday. Photo: file

MIAMI: Eleven Florida men, including employees of Disney and Legoland and a volunteer for the Boy Scouts, have been arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography, police said Tuesday.

A total of 660 charges have so far been brought against the 11 suspects in the operation, dubbed "Guardians of Innocence II" by the police department of Polk County in central Florida and conducted across the month of May.

Sheriff Grady Judd said: "Once we serve search warrants and seize the devices that these suspects are using to download and distribute pornography, we will do a complete forensic analysis.

"In all likelihood we will be adding on more charges related to the felony possession and distribution of images and videos of children being sexually battered."

Judd added that most of the evidence collected so far involved material previously known to police. It was not clear if there were any local victims, though that remained a part of the investigation.

The men arrested include Roger Catey, 53, who is employed as a project manager in the costumes department of Disney World, a theme park in Orlando which attracts millions of children and families every year.

Thirty-year-old Rickie Vargas-Garcia, who was a Lego builder for Merlin Entertainment which owns the Legoland theme parks, admitted to soliciting children for nude photos online.

Edward Zaborowski, 48, was caught in possession of pornographic photos of children aged between four- and six-years-old. A bartender, he was also a volunteer for the Boy Scouts, as his son was a member.

Judd said: "Parents, you´ve got to know where your children are going online, because wherever your children are, (predators) are."

Comments

More From World:

Iran steps up pressure with plan to boost uranium enrichment capacity

Iran steps up pressure with plan to boost uranium enrichment capacity

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nearly 200 missing, 73 dead from Guatemala volcano

Nearly 200 missing, 73 dead from Guatemala volcano

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump-Kim summit venue named: Singapore´s Capella Hotel

Trump-Kim summit venue named: Singapore´s Capella Hotel

 Updated 10 hours ago
Spain's former PM Mariano Rajoy to stand down as leader of the people's party

Spain's former PM Mariano Rajoy to stand down as leader of the people's party

 Updated 18 hours ago
At least 60 dead after Tunisian migrant ship sinks: IOM

At least 60 dead after Tunisian migrant ship sinks: IOM

 Updated 18 hours ago
Fighter pilot dies in Indian jet crash

Fighter pilot dies in Indian jet crash

 Updated 19 hours ago
Germany's Continental bans WhatsApp from work phones

Germany's Continental bans WhatsApp from work phones

 Updated 20 hours ago
'Of course' top job at Qatar Airways is held by a man: CEO

'Of course' top job at Qatar Airways is held by a man: CEO

 Updated 21 hours ago
Dancing FBI agent accidentally shoots man in Denver

Dancing FBI agent accidentally shoots man in Denver

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM