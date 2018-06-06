Can't connect right now! retry
Indian troops martyr three Kashmiri youth in IoK

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

SRINAGAR: Indian troops on Wednesday martyred three Kashmiri youth in Indian occupied Kashmir's (IoK) Kupwara district, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

According to reports, the troops killed the youth during a cordon and search operation in Machhil area of the district. 

Last month, 14 Kashmiris in different districts of the country were martyred in an act of state terrorism by Indian troops in IoK's Shopian district.

The Senate also had unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning in unequivocal terms the reign of terror unleashed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

The resolution, moved by Leader of House Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, called upon the international community to ends its indifference to the systematic oppression of the Kashmiri people. It noted with concerns that India had continued to maim and injure the Kashmiri people. 

The resolution reiterated that Pakistan firmly stood with the Kashmiri people and will continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to them. The resolution urged the government to appoint a special envoy on Kashmir to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people.

