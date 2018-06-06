Shahid Afridi urges CJP to visit lower courts to ‘fix the black sheep’

Star all-rounder Shahid Afridi has urged CJP to visit lower courts to ‘fix the black sheep’ within

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Wednesday lauded Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for his surprise visits to state-run facilities but urged him to visit the lower courts as well to “fix the black sheep” within.

In a tweet posted earlier today, the all-rounder commended the CJP for serving humanity and called on him to take out time to visit the lower courts as well.

“Want to congratulate the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for commendable & remarkable job. His surprise visits have been of great service to nation however I wld like to suggest tht If he can also take out time to visit lower courts so tht he can fix the blacksheeps within as-well,” Afridi tweeted.

The chief justice has been actively visiting government-run hospitals of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to inspect the medical facilities for patients. He has also taken a number of suo motu notices of issues related to basic human rights such as health, education and water.