Thursday Jun 07 2018
Reham accuses PTI of using 'sexual favours' for political positions

Thursday Jun 07, 2018

Reham Khan says that she supposes "people at the top have to take responsibility for what goes on in their household and in their party." — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Reham Khan renewed her allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) accusing it of using "sexual favours" to give out political positions.

In an interview with an Indian news channel CNN-News18, the former TV presenter said that her forthcoming book, her autobiography, would also reveal instances of sexual coercion or favours.

"I’ve discussed morality. And I’ve discussed morality in terms of nepotism, meritocracy or the lack of it, I’ve discussed sexual harassment, discussed sexual coercion, and how it is used, how sexual favours are used for political positions," she said when inquired about certain contents of her book.

"And some of those are related directly to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf."

Refraining from directly accusing the PTI chief, Reham however said that she supposed "people at the top have to take responsibility for what goes on in their household and in their party."

Asked why would not she vote for Imran in the forthcoming elections, she said, "Well they've done nothing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Of course, it’s a problem across Pakistan but when you vote for someone who pretends to be or professes to be different, you have higher expectations."

The former TV presenter also accused the PTI chief of using religious vote bank to secure votes, adding "If he believed in it, I would have very little to criticise."

Earlier, Reham also said that her upcoming book mentions a BlackBerry phone, claiming that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is scared of it.

Last year, former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai, while alleging Imran Khan of sending inappropriate messages, had said that he urged females to use BlackBerry so messages cannot be traced.

Imran’s former wife Reham spoke further to Geo News in London on the subject of the phone. "My book mentions a BlackBerry and perhaps they [PTI] are scared of it. There are scared of the information in the phone."

She denounced her opponents, saying that those speaking against her are confused and not clear about who is backing her.

Gulalai, who had announced to quit the PTI in August last year after levelling allegations of harassment and corruption against party chairman Imran Khan, called on Pakistani women to support Reham after the latter came under fire by the PTI and other prominent personalities over a leaked manuscript of her upcoming autobiography.

The book, titled ‘Reham Khan’, is said to revolve around Reham's marriage with PTI chief Imran Khan, which ended in a divorce mere 15 months later.

The book’s manuscript was recently leaked online, which irked several PTI leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an "agenda" ahead of the upcoming general election.

