My book mentions BlackBerry, PTI is scared of it: Reham Khan

KARACHI: Reham Khan, former wife of Imran Khan and a TV presenter, said on Tuesday that her upcoming book mentions a BlackBerry phone, claiming that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is scared of it.



Last year, former PTI member Ayesha Gulalai, while alleging Imran Khan of sending inappropriate messages, had said that he urged females to use BlackBerry so messages cannot be traced.

Imran’s former wife Reham spoke further to Geo News in London on the subject of the phone.

"My book mentions a BlackBerry and perhaps they [PTI] are scared of it. There are scared of the information in the phone."

Reham denounced her opponents, saying that those speaking against her are confused and not clear about who is backing her.

"If there is a Raiwind mafia they should come and support me. They are abusing on social media. They have kept private investigators and there is a mafia behind them. You could have seen if there was a mafia behind me.”

"They are confused… sometimes they say there is an Indian businessman, then they say it’s Hussain Haqqani. Then they say it’s the Raiwind mafia, Hanif Abbasi or Shehbaz Sharif. They should decide on their allegations on who is backing me."

Gulalai, who had announced to quit the PTI in August last year after levelling allegations of harassment and corruption against party chairman Imran Khan, called on Pakistani women to support Reham after the latter came under fire by the PTI and other prominent personalities over a leaked manuscript of her upcoming autobiography.

The book, titled ‘Reham Khan’, is said to revolve around her marriage to PTI chief Imran Khan, which ended in a divorce mere 15 months later. The book’s manuscript was recently leaked online, which irked several PTI leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an "agenda" ahead of the upcoming general election.