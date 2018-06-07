Naval chief calls on caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi met caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk at PM House on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi called on caretaker Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk at the PM Office on Thursday.

The Naval chief felicitated the caretaker prime minister on assuming the office.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy came under discussion during the meeting.

Earlier today, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Tariq Bajwa also met the caretaker PM.

Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, a former chief justice of Pakistan, was sworn in as the country's caretaker prime minister at the President House on Friday, June 1. He was unanimously nominated as the caretaker prime minister by the government and opposition.