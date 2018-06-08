Hell hath no fury like a woman whose children have been scorned, says Jemima

Jemima Goldsmith slams Reham Khan for 'criminally libelling' her children in the latter's forthcoming autobiography. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Imran Khan, Thursday lambasted Reham Khan for her forthcoming autobiography saying that "hell hath no fury like a woman whose children have been scorned."



Jemima slammed Reham, the second wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman whom he divorced after 15 months of their marriage, for "scorning" and "criminally libelling" her children.

"Hell hath no fury like a woman whose children have been scorned (& criminally libelled)," she said on Twitter.

Jemima previously said that she would be funding a defamation case of her eldest son Sulaiman Isa Khan against Reham Khan if Reham’s book was published in the United Kingdom’s jurisdiction.



“On Reham Khan's book I've been assured that it's too libellous to be published in the UK but if it is published here, I will be suing for defamation and breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son and in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories,” Jemima said in her tweet on Wednesday.

The book, titled ‘Reham Khan’, is said to revolve around Reham's marriage with PTI chief Imran Khan.

The book’s manuscript was recently leaked online, which irked several PTI leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an "agenda" ahead of the upcoming general election.

Since the leak of the manuscript, the two sides have been trading barbs.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry earlier demanded Reham to take back the content of her book and apologise, or they would take an action against her.

“I was expecting that Reham would deny about the content of the book, which is vulgar, cheap and pornographic, but unfortunately she did not deny that till now,” he had said.

Reham, on the other hand, has levelled several allegations against the PTI and its members, lately accusing the party of using "sexual favours" to give out political positions.

A day earlier, she also said that her upcoming book mentions a BlackBerry phone, claiming that the PTI was scared of it.