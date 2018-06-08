Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Hell hath no fury like a woman whose children have been scorned, says Jemima

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Jemima Goldsmith slams Reham Khan for 'criminally libelling' her children in the latter's forthcoming autobiography. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Jemima Goldsmith, former wife of Imran Khan, Thursday lambasted Reham Khan for her forthcoming autobiography saying that "hell hath no fury like a woman whose children have been scorned."

Jemima slammed Reham, the second wife of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman whom he divorced after 15 months of their marriage, for "scorning" and "criminally libelling" her children.

"Hell hath no fury like a woman whose children have been scorned (& criminally libelled)," she said on Twitter.

Reham accuses PTI of using 'sexual favours' for political positions

'People at the top have to take responsibility for what goes on in their household and in their party', the former TV presenter says

Jemima previously said that she would be funding a defamation case of her eldest son Sulaiman Isa Khan against Reham Khan if Reham’s book was published in the United Kingdom’s jurisdiction.

“On Reham Khan's book I've been assured that it's too libellous to be published in the UK but if it is published here, I will be suing for defamation and breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son and in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories,” Jemima said in her tweet on Wednesday.

The book, titled ‘Reham Khan’, is said to revolve around Reham's marriage with PTI chief Imran Khan.

The book’s manuscript was recently leaked online, which irked several PTI leaders who took to Twitter to accuse her of being part of an "agenda" ahead of the upcoming general election.

Content of Reham Khan's book is vulgar: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI leader urges ECP to ban Reham's book

Since the leak of the manuscript, the two sides have been trading barbs.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry earlier demanded Reham to take back the content of her book and apologise, or they would take an action against her.

“I was expecting that Reham would deny about the content of the book, which is vulgar, cheap and pornographic, but unfortunately she did not deny that till now,” he had said.

Reham, on the other hand, has levelled several allegations against the PTI and its members, lately accusing the party of using "sexual favours" to give out political positions.

A day earlier, she also said that her upcoming book mentions a BlackBerry phone, claiming that the PTI was scared of it.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Nawaz transferred ownership of Avenfield properties to children: NAB deputy prosecutor general

Updated 16 minutes ago
Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

Monsoon rains to bring Pakistan relief from sweltering heat

 Updated an hour ago
Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Seven-member interim Sindh cabinet sworn in

Updated 17 minutes ago
Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Hasan Askari Rizvi sworn in as caretaker Punjab chief minister

Updated 51 minutes ago
Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

Caretaker Balochistan chief minister to be sworn in today

 Updated 2 hours ago
Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

Lahore to turn into battleground for PTI, PML-N stalwarts in upcoming polls

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

PTI leader survives gun attack in Peshawar

Updated 3 hours ago
As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

As load-shedding intensifies, Pakistanis question ex-PM Abbasi's 10,000 MW claim

 Updated 5 hours ago
Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

Dr Hasan Askari should recuse from Punjab CMship: former PM Abbasi

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM