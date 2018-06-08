Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Passenger caught smuggling heroin capsules at new Islamabad Airport

GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

Image: Time

ISLAMABAD: Authorities foiled a bid to smuggle contraband Thursday night at the new Islamabad International Airport when a passenger was caught attempting to sneak in with heroin, Geo News reported, citing sources.

The passenger, who was not identified, was scheduled to travel to Doha, Qatar when he was stopped by the Airport Security Forces (ASF). He had reportedly ingested 80 capsules filled with heroin.

The suspect was subsequently moved to the hospital, where he was being treated and the capsules were being extracted from his stomach, sources added.

