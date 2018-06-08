Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
REUTERS

US ICE to send hundreds, including potential asylum seekers, to federal prisons

By
REUTERS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

The badge of a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Fugitive Operations team is seen in Santa Ana, California, US, May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Files
 

WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO: US authorities are transferring into federal prisons about 1,600 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees, officials told Reuters on Thursday, in the first large-scale use of federal prisons to hold detainees amid a Trump administration crackdown on people entering the country illegally.

An ICE spokeswoman told Reuters five federal prisons will temporarily take in detainees awaiting civil immigration court hearings, including potential asylum seekers, with one prison in Victorville, California, preparing to house 1,000 people.

Officials of a prison employees’ union said the influx of ICE detainees raises questions about prison staffing and safety.

Union leaders at prisons in California, Texas, and Washington state, who spoke to Reuters, said they had little time to prepare for the large intake of detainees.

At Victorville, the prison getting the largest number of people, workers are moving about 500 inmates in a medium-security facility to make space, said John Kostelnik, the local president for the American Federation of Government Employees Council of Prison Locals union.

“There is so much movement going on,” said Kostelnik. “Everyone is running around like a chicken without their head.”

ICE spokesperson Dani Bennett said, “US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is working to meet the demand for additional immigration detention space, both long and short term” due to a surge in illegal border crossings and a US Department of Justice zero-tolerance policy.

“To meet this need, ICE is collaborating with the US Marshals Service (USMS), the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), private detention facility operators and local government agencies,” she said in a statement to Reuters.

Comments

More From World:

Rivers of lava destroy 600 homes on Hawaii's Big Island

Rivers of lava destroy 600 homes on Hawaii's Big Island

 Updated 31 minutes ago
Guatemala volcano toll reaches 109: officials

Guatemala volcano toll reaches 109: officials

 Updated 3 hours ago
Trump requested Saudi oil support before Iran nuclear decision: sources

Trump requested Saudi oil support before Iran nuclear decision: sources

 Updated 10 hours ago
Mediterranean could become a 'sea of plastic': WWF

Mediterranean could become a 'sea of plastic': WWF

 Updated 10 hours ago
‘I am coming if your tea is ready’: Turkish president joins students for Suhoor

‘I am coming if your tea is ready’: Turkish president joins students for Suhoor

 Updated 15 hours ago
G7 leaders must be civil as they pressure Trump, says Macron

G7 leaders must be civil as they pressure Trump, says Macron

 Updated 16 hours ago
Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban for Eid

Afghanistan announces ceasefire with Taliban for Eid

 Updated 21 hours ago
Trump commutes sentence after appeal by Kim Kardashian

Trump commutes sentence after appeal by Kim Kardashian

 Updated 24 hours ago
Former BSF official gets 10 years jail term for 2006 IoK sex scandal

Former BSF official gets 10 years jail term for 2006 IoK sex scandal

Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM