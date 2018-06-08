Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Won't allow anyone to rig polls, says Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif says that it's beyond a person's power now to manipulate elections and whoever did so would suffer. — Geo News

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that they would not allow anyone to rig the forthcoming elections in the country.

Speaking at a rally here, Nawaz said that if anyone attempted to rig the elections then they would hold him accountable. "It is beyond the power of a person now to manipulate elections and whoever did so, he would suffer. Nation would punish him."

He said that his enemies wished for him to go to prison but vowed that he would not abandon the masses even if he was inside the prison.

The former premier said that whatever promise he makes, fulfills it, adding, "The one who put an end to load-shedding and terrorism is attending hearings."

"Yours and mine enemy wishes for me to go to jail; they strongly urge for me to be imprisoned," he said, noting that he was hand-cuffed and exiled for seven years in the past.

"If it happened, even then I would not abandon you," the PML-N supremo told the participants. "My voice will reach you, wherever I stayed.

"Today, I am coming here after attending 92nd hearing," he said, referring to the hearing of Avenfield reference in Islamabad earlier today. 

"Is there any politician in the country who attended more than five hearings?"

Nawaz said that he was not a coward, adding, "They must be thinking what kind of man they have come across."

He told the participants that their votes were torn apart and thrown away.

"You will have to support Nawaz Sharif to the end," the PML-N supremo told the participants of the rally, asking them to promise that they would get the sanctity of vote restored.

"Promise me that the next 70 years would be better than the past seven decades," he added.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI issues candidates list for election, Imran to contest for five seats

PTI issues candidates list for election, Imran to contest for five seats

Updated an hour ago
NEPRA takes notice of load-shedding, instructs NTDC to improve situation

NEPRA takes notice of load-shedding, instructs NTDC to improve situation

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shehbaz reiterates pledge to fight polio as WHO lauds Punjab’s efforts

Shehbaz reiterates pledge to fight polio as WHO lauds Punjab’s efforts

Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz decides not to appear before Supreme Court in Asghar Khan case

Nawaz decides not to appear before Supreme Court in Asghar Khan case

Updated 4 hours ago
Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from June 15-18

Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from June 15-18

 Updated 4 hours ago
Caretaker PM chairs NSC session, next FATF meeting discussed

Caretaker PM chairs NSC session, next FATF meeting discussed

 Updated 5 hours ago
Imran asks PM Mulk to tell public if PML-N govt is responsible for load-shedding

Imran asks PM Mulk to tell public if PML-N govt is responsible for load-shedding

Updated 5 hours ago
Pervez Musharraf will not return to Pakistan: Shah

Pervez Musharraf will not return to Pakistan: Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
Sindh home secretary questioned over declaring Rao Anwar’s house sub jail

Sindh home secretary questioned over declaring Rao Anwar’s house sub jail

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM