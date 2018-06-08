Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Jun 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz questions conditional approval for Musharraf to contest elections

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jun 08, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday questioned the conditional approval for former president, Pervez Musharraf, to contest elections despite facing high treason charges in the country. 

Nawaz made the remarks in an informal conversation with the media outside an accountability court, where he was present to attend the hearing of Avenfield properties reference against his family. 

"Where is the law and the Constitution now, where is Article 6 and all the cases [against Musharraf]," Nawaz remarked, questioning the decision to give a guarantee to 'a person like Musharraf.' 

The Supreme Court on Thursday had directed the former military ruler to appear before it. The court had assured that he would not be arrested upon appearance.

SC summons Musharraf on June 13, assures he will not be arrested

CJP says Musharraf can file nomination papers but conditional to the final verdict on his appeal

"We will pass an order ensuring authorities do not arrest the former president before his appearance in court," the CJP had said. 

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo lamented that everything that was happening in the country was in non-compliance with the law.

"I am not even getting a three-day exemption to go see my [ailing] wife," said Nawaz.

He further said that Musharraf was involved in the Akbar Bugti murder and the May 12 carnage. 

"Musharraf went against the Constitution on two occasions [yet he was given a conditional guarantee] while I was disqualified [from holding office] for life," he said. 

