Can't connect right now! retry
Life & Style
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
Web Desk

German ambassador winning over Pakistanis, one tweet at a time

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler. Photo: Twitter

German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler has been winning over Pakistanis one tweet at a time. 

A quick scroll through his Twitter handle and you will find Kobler promoting a positive image of Pakistan and also doing for the environment more than what most of us are.

A true ambassador of Pakistan, Kobler has been tweeting tips urging people to #SaveWaterForPak and has Twitterati in awe of his tweets.

Kobler’s Twitter account came to the notice of most Pakistanis after he shared a picture of himself using a bucket to wash his car in order to save water.

"Using a bucket to save water while washing my car!! #Pakistan ranks third amongst countries facing water shortage. One major reason is excessive use! 100 liters wasted washing a car with running tap water...  many ways to #SaveWater in our daily life! #SaveWaterforPak," he tweeted.

Many lauded Kobler's tweet and said he was setting a great example.

But that was not his only post on saving water or protecting the environment. 

The German ambassador to Pakistan also shared a picture of himself brushing his teeth with the caption, "So many ways to #SaveWater! Lots of people leave the water running while brushing their teeth. Using a cup with water instead can save a few liters every day! #SaveWaterforPak"

Kobler also tweeted about the untreated sewage disposed in Karachi's sea on a daily basis and its effect on Pakistan's marine life.

Not just public awareness messages, Kobler has also been sharing beautiful pictures of his visit up north.

Unlike most Pakistanis who are severly critical of the national carrier, Kobler during his recent visit to Baltistan shared that he was "very happy to fly with the only PIA plane with the new design".

He also wore a shalwar kameez to pick up his wife from the airport and asked, "Do I blend in with the locals?"

The German ambassador has also been following recommendations of his Pakistani fans.

Kobler shared that he will be adding a few truck art features to his foxy as suggested by Twitterati. 

As Kobler continues to win over Pakistanis, he also tweeted thanking his followers and inviting his 40,000th follower for tea.

"You guys make me feel so welcome in Pakistan! @jawadjlc you’re my follower #40,000! Thanks and please let me know next time you come to Islamabad. I’d like to invite you to tea!


Comments

More From Life & Style:

Sadness at Vietnam noodle shop where Bourdain dined with Obama

Sadness at Vietnam noodle shop where Bourdain dined with Obama

 Updated an hour ago
Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

 Updated 8 hours ago
Ivory Coast artist makes sculptures from her own hair

Ivory Coast artist makes sculptures from her own hair

 Updated yesterday
Kate Spade was under treatment for depression, anxiety: husband

Kate Spade was under treatment for depression, anxiety: husband

 Updated 2 days ago
Pakistan's Kamila Shamsie bags UK's most prominent literary award

Pakistan's Kamila Shamsie bags UK's most prominent literary award

 Updated 3 days ago
Mayweather heads Forbes money list, but no women in top 100

Mayweather heads Forbes money list, but no women in top 100

 Updated 3 days ago
Original Winnie-the-Pooh map to be auctioned in London

Original Winnie-the-Pooh map to be auctioned in London

 Updated 4 days ago
Blog: A visit to Baku

Blog: A visit to Baku

 Updated 3 days ago
Don't need permission to sing late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's qawalis: Rahat

Don't need permission to sing late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's qawalis: Rahat

 Updated 6 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM