Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
Web Desk

SC won't issue any order on Kalabagh Dam affecting any party, says CJP

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Photo: File

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saturday said the Supreme Court (SC) would not issue any such order on Kalabagh Dam that could affect any party.

“We will play our role in the construction of dams,” the CJP said while heading a larger bench at SC’s Karachi Registry. The bench was hearing a petition filed by Barrister Zafarullah Khan requesting a referendum for the construction of Kalabagh Dam.

“At the moment, we are not arguing over the construction of Kalabagh Dam but are looking at how the issue of water scarcity in the country can be resolved,” Justice Nisar remarked.

Vowing that the apex court will not take a decision which affects any of the petitioners, the chief justice said, “An alternate solution would be sought in case of a disagreement between four brothers.

The CJP’s comment came in response to Advocate Majid Peerzada’s remarks that the issue of Kalabagh Dam was ‘disputed’.

“The people of the four provinces have termed the dam dangerous,” the advocate informed the larger bench.

However, Justice Nisar told Advocate Peerzada, “Do not feel insecure, we desire to do our best to resolve the issue of water scarcity.”

He further said, “Supreme Court is the court of the center and we seek to bring everyone together not create differences.”

“We are adamant that we will resolve the issue of water crisis,” the CJP said, while suggesting that a team be formed comprising experts such as Aitzaz Ahsan to give suggestions on how to tackle the issue.

Justice Nisar asserted, “We will now move forward with the construction of dams and after Eid-ul-Fitr, SC’s Law and Justice Department will hold seminars while experts will give recommendations and SOPs will be prepared.”

The chief justice also asked the petitioner to give recommendations on how dams should be built in the country. “We will forward these recommendations to the Parliament.”

Remarking that laws can be drafted by Law and Justice Department which are then recommended to Parliament, Justice Nisar said, “If the nation gives us authority, we are ready to fulfil our role.”

“The first step towards it will be taken through our seminar which will be held in Karachi and cities across Sindh first.”

People not fully informed regarding construction of Kalabagh Dam: former WAPDA chairman

During the hearing, former chairman of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Zafar Mahmood, told the court that people were not fully informed about the construction of Kalabagh Dam.

“I resigned from the post of WAPDA chairman following this dispute,” he said.

Informing the court that India has taken over the water tributaries of Ravi and Sutlej and the Indus Waters Treaty also poses a risk, the former WAPDA chairman said, “India will try to stop the flow of water to us.”

To this, the CJP asked Mahmood what role the top court can play.

“There is a need to create awareness on the issue of water scarcity,” Mahmood responded.

Justice Nisar then adjourned the hearing of the case.

The petition on Kalabagh Dam was filed by Barrister Zafarullah Khan in 2013, stating that construction of the dam is important to save the country from plunging into drought.

The petitioner also wrote that construction of the dam will also end electricity crisis in the country and help produce cheap electricity for consumers. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CPEC opportunity for ‘convergence of global civilisations’

CPEC opportunity for ‘convergence of global civilisations’

 Updated 45 minutes ago
General Election 2018: Sattar, Jamali, others submit nomination papers

General Election 2018: Sattar, Jamali, others submit nomination papers

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ali Tareen announces not to contest election

Ali Tareen announces not to contest election

 Updated 2 hours ago
Freight train derails in Sukkur

Freight train derails in Sukkur

 Updated 7 hours ago
President Mamnoon, Iran’s Rouhani discuss economic ties, regional security

President Mamnoon, Iran’s Rouhani discuss economic ties, regional security

Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Pakistan, China agree to further strengthen strategic ties

Updated 9 hours ago
ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

 Updated 10 hours ago
Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

Nawaz submits reply in Asghar Khan case, denies receiving Rs3.5mn from Durrani

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

SC orders demolishing walls with advertisements in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM