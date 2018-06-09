Can't connect right now! retry
ECP warns of action against KU teachers refusing election duties

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

Teachers cannot refuse to perform election duties, Election Commissioner Sindh Yousaf Khattak said

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday warned that it will take action against those Karachi University teachers who refuse to perform election duties.

Teachers cannot refuse to perform election duties, Election Commissioner Sindh Yousaf Khattak said.

Talking about election preparations, he said ECP is performing its duties well and that it does not need any help from the caretaker government at the moment.

Media reports on Friday said that Karachi University Teachers Society had decided to not perform election duties and also condemned threatening calls to teachers for refusing to do so.

