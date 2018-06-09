Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 09 2018
By
AFP

Can the new BlackBerry phone revive faded brand?

By
AFP

Saturday Jun 09, 2018

The new BlackBerry Key2 smartphone is displayed at a product launch event for the device in Manhattan in New York, US, June 7, 2018. Photo: Reuters
 

NEW YORK: There's a new BlackBerry smartphone, the latest effort to revive the once-dominant brand.

The BlackBerry Key2 was unveiled Thursday in New York by TCL Communication, the Chinese manufacturer which took over the rights to the smartphone brand from the Canadian tech firm in 2016.

The new device, which includes a physical keyboard under a 4.5-inch screen and runs the Android operating system updates the first BlackBerry Key released last year.

It will be sold this month starting at $649, according to the company.

"Although there are many different smartphones for consumers to choose from today, most tend to offer very similar experiences without much distinction from one to the next," said Alain Lejeune, head of TCL's BlackBerry Mobile division.

"With the introduction of BlackBerry Key2, we've created a distinct smartphone that captures all the traits that have made BlackBerry smartphones iconic, while introducing new innovations and experiences that not only make this one of the best devices for security and privacy, but also the most advanced BlackBerry smartphone ever."

BlackBerry's share of the global smartphone market has fallen to virtually zero from a peak of more than half a decade ago.

The dominance of Apple's iOS and Android-powered handsets prompted the Canada-based firm to abandon the market to concentrate on software and services.

Under the agreement between the two firms, Canada's BlackBerry will remain in control of software and security on smartphones, while TCL will produce handsets powered by Google Android software, abandoning the former BlackBerry OS software.

TCL also produces smartphones under the Alcatel brand.

More From Sci-Tech:

Australia forms task force to guard elections from cyber attacks

Australia forms task force to guard elections from cyber attacks

 Updated 24 minutes ago
Facebook admits privacy settings ‘bug’ affecting 14 million users

Facebook admits privacy settings ‘bug’ affecting 14 million users

 Updated 2 days ago
France hangs up: new bill would ban cell phones at school

France hangs up: new bill would ban cell phones at school

 Updated 2 days ago
Amazon to show live Premier League football matches

Amazon to show live Premier League football matches

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook announces first original news shows

Facebook announces first original news shows

 Updated 2 days ago
Facebook confirms data sharing with Chinese companies

Facebook confirms data sharing with Chinese companies

 Updated 3 days ago
Best new features coming to iPhone, iPad with iOS12

Best new features coming to iPhone, iPad with iOS12

 Updated 4 days ago
SpaceX delays plans to send tourists around Moon: report

SpaceX delays plans to send tourists around Moon: report

 Updated 4 days ago
Facebook fends off new NYT charges over data access

Facebook fends off new NYT charges over data access

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM