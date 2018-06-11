Khawaja Haris' withdrawal a ploy to escape judgment in cases: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's counsel Khawaja Haris’s recusal from fighting the ex-premier’s case in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references filed against his family is a ploy to escape judgment in the case.



“Harris’ withdrawal from the case is an attempt by the Sharif family to escape judgment in the references filed against them,” the PTI leader said while speaking to Geo News.

“Nawaz and his family do not have any evidence that they can present in court in their defense,” Chaudhry further said.

He further said, “There will be a huge question mark on the country’s justice system if a judgment is not given on the references against the Sharif family.”

Earlier today, Haris formally excused himself from representing Nawaz as Accountability Judge Muhammad Bashir resumed proceedings in the Al-Azizia reference.

On Sunday, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had directed the accountability court to announce its verdict on all three corruption references against Nawaz and his family within a month.

During the hearing, the chief justice rejected Nawaz’s former counsel Haris’ petition for completing the trial in six weeks, observing that the final verdict against the former premier, his sons, daughter, and son-in-law should be announced within a month.

Haris, when he appeared before the accountability judge today, said it was not possible for him to pursue these cases under such pressure.

He also expressed his inability to work on Saturdays and Sundays as ordered by the top court.

Nawaz's former legal counsel remarked that he could not continue to work in the present conditions.

Following the announcement, accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir inquired Nawaz if he would hire a new lawyer or convince Haris to represent him.

To this, Nawaz replied that he needs some time to make a decision in this regard and requested the court to adjourn proceedings for a few days.

The hearing of Al-Azizia reference was then adjourned for an indefinite period. The court, however, will hear the Avenfield reference on June 12.