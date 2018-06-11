Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jun 11 2018
REUTERS

French emergency room tests virtual reality path to pain relief

REUTERS

Monday Jun 11, 2018

PARIS: The very thought of visiting a hospital emergency department is stressful enough for many people, even without the discomfort or pain of an examination or treatment.

Enter an immersive virtual-reality program created by three graduates being used in France to relax patients and even increase their tolerance of pain - without resorting to drugs.

“What we offer is a contemplative world where the patient goes on a guided tour, in interactive mode, to play music, do a bit of painting or work out a riddle,” said Reda Khouadra, one of the 24-year-olds behind the project.

As patients are transported by chunky VR goggles into a three-dimensional world of Japanese zen gardens or snowy hillsides, they become more tolerant of minor but painful procedures such as having a cut stitched, a burn treated, a urinary catheter inserted or a dislocated shoulder pushed back into place.

“The virtual reality project ... enables us to offer patients a technique to distract their attention and curb their pain and anxiety when being treated in the emergency room,” said Olivier Ganansia, head of the emergency department at the Saint-Joseph Hospital in Paris.

“I think in 10 years, virtual reality won’t even be a question any more, and will be used in hospitals routinely.”

The Healthy Mind startup is not a world first but has landed a $20,000 prize from a university in Adelaide, Australia - which will now pay for the three founders to present their project at Microsoft’s headquarters in the US city of Seattle.

Australia forms task force to guard elections from cyber attacks

 Updated 2 days ago
Can the new BlackBerry phone revive faded brand?

Updated 2 days ago
Facebook admits privacy settings ‘bug’ affecting 14 million users

 Updated 4 days ago
France hangs up: new bill would ban cell phones at school

 Updated 4 days ago
Amazon to show live Premier League football matches

 Updated 4 days ago
Facebook announces first original news shows

 Updated 5 days ago
Facebook confirms data sharing with Chinese companies

 Updated 5 days ago
Best new features coming to iPhone, iPad with iOS12

 Updated 7 days ago
SpaceX delays plans to send tourists around Moon: report

 Updated 7 days ago
