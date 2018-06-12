Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan face Scotland challenge in first T20I in Edinburgh

During their ongoing tour of the UK, Pakistan won the one-off Test against Ireland and drew the Test series (1-1) against England. Photo: Reuters

EDINBURGH: Pakistan will be looking to end their current tour of United Kingdom on a high as they take on Scotland in a two-match T20I series in Edinburgh from today. 

Scotland registered their first-ever victory over neighbours England at Edinburgh on Sunday, bowling England out for 365 after posting their highest score of 371 for five. 

The shock win has boosted the associate nation's confidence, and they will be looking to upset Pakistan, the highest-ranked T20I team. Scotland are currently placed 11th in the T20I rankings. 

Pakistan, during their ongoing UK tour, beat Ireland in a historic one-off Test before going on to draw the two-match Test series against England. 

But the Green Shirts are not underestimating their next challenge. 

“We were not taking [Scotland] lightly even before the England matches,” said Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed ahead of the Scotland T20Is. 

The second T20I will be played on Wednesday, June 13 in Edinburgh.

Both the matches will start at 8pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Haris Sohail in for Babar Azam 

In the T20 squad against Scotland, Haris Sohail will replace Babar Azam who fractured his forearm during batting in the Lord’s Test. 

Azam has been sidelined for at least four to six weeks as he recovers from the injury.

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Rahat Ali, Usman Shinwari and Shaheen Afridi. 

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matt Cross, Alasdair Evans, Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal, Stuart Whittingham.

