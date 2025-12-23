Cristiano Ronaldo 'buys two luxury villas' in Saudi Arabia

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after the match. —Reuters/File

Cristiano Ronaldo, football’s first billionaire, and his fiancée Georgina Rodriguez have reportedly purchased luxury villas in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project, according to British media.

According to the Daily Mail, the properties are located at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve developed by Red Sea Global, around 26 kilometres off Saudi Arabia’s mainland, and are accessible only by chartered boat or seaplane. Ronaldo and Rodriguez are among the first buyers of the ultra-luxury villas.

Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his fiancée Georgia Rodrigues at Ritz-Carlton Reserves Residence in Saudi Arabia. — Daily Mail

Each villa at the Ritz-Carlton Reserve Residences is priced from SAR15.5 million (approximately £3.1 million). The development features just 19 ultra-private residences, offering bespoke services amid pristine natural surroundings.

An ariel view of super luxurious villas Ritz-Carlton Reserves Residence. — Daily Mail

Speaking to Daily Mail, the Portuguese footballer said: "From the moment we first visited, Georgina and I felt a connection with the island and its natural beauty – it’s a place where we feel at peace."

"Now we have a home here, we can enjoy quality time with family in complete privacy and serenity any time we like," he added.

The picture shows peaceful and natural environment in the garden of the villa. — Daily Mail

Earlier, a Bloomberg report revealed that Ronaldo earned over $550 million in salary between 2002 and 2023, in addition to a decade-long Nike endorsement deal worth nearly $18 million annually. His brand partnerships with Armani, Castrol, and other global companies have added more than $175 million to his fortune.

Ronaldo’s move to Saudi club Al-Nassr in 2023 made him the highest-paid footballer in history, with an annual salary of £177 million ($237.5 million), alongside bonuses and a reported 15% ownership stake in the club.

For comparison, Argentina and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has earned more than $600 million in pre-tax salary during his career, according to financial estimates.

Ronaldo’s billionaire status places him among an elite group of athletes, including Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, LeBron James, Tiger Woods, and Roger Federer.

Despite his financial success, Ronaldo has indicated that he is not considering retirement anytime soon.

— With additional information from Reuters.