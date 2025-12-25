Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, setting new List A cricket record

Delhi's Virat Kohli plays a shot during their Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on December 24, 2025. — X/@PRAMODBSG

Virat Kohli set a new milestone on Wednesday as he became the fastest player to reach 16,000 List A runs, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and joining legendary names like Ricky Ponting and Graham Gooch.

Kohli achieved the distinctive milestone while representing Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Andhra at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 earlier today, during which he smashed a quickfire century.

His 58th century led him to breach the 16000-run barrier in his 330th List A innings, taking 61 fewer than Tendulkar, who now moved down to second on the elusive list, featuring Australia's Ricky Ponting, England's Graham Gooch and West Indies Gordon Greenidge and Sir Vivian Richards.

Fastest to 16000 List A cricket runs

Virat Kohli (India) – 330 innings

Sachin Tendulkar (India) – 391 innings

Gordon Greenidge (West Indies) – 422 innings

Ricky Ponting (Australia) – 430 innings

Graham Gooch (England) – 435 innings

Notably, Virat Kohli now holds the record of being the fastest to each set of 1000 List A runs from 10,000 onwards.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday's Group D match of the Vijay Hazara Trophy between Mumbai and Sikkim, another former India captain, Rohit Sharma, etched his name in the history books with a monumental 155-run knock.

The right-handed batter dominated the Sikkim bowlers, smashing them for 18 fours and nine sixes on his way to a swashbuckling 155 off just 94 deliveries, helping Mumbai chase down the modest 237-run target for the loss of eight wickets and 117 balls to spare.

His monumental knock also drew him level with former Australia cricketer David Warner at the summit of the list of batters with most 150-plus knocks in List A cricket, as both batters now have nine such innings to their names.