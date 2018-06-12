PKLI case: SC orders judicial commission to present final report in a month

A three-member SC bench had ordered a forensic audit of expenditures worth Rs20 billion while hearing a corruption case pertaining to the facility last week. — Geo News FILE

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has given a judicial commission one month's time to present its final report regarding alleged irregularities in expenditures related to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).



A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar, had ordered a forensic audit of expenditures worth Rs20 billion while hearing a corruption case pertaining to the facility last week.

Addressing the head of the institute Dr Saeed Akhtar at the court's Lahore Registry on Tuesday, the chief justice said that he was requesting him as a common man to cooperate in order to ascertain the facts.

Praising the services of Dr Akhtar, he said that he would personally apologise in case of any mistake.

"I have myself witnessed cracks in roofs of the hospital," Justice Nisar said, inquiring why the contract of [hospital’s] construction was awarded in excess of market rate.

"Dr sahib, you came here leaving behind millions in perks; we respect you, if you haven't done anything [wrong] then help us reach the ones who have done something," he said.

The chief justice made it clear to Dr Akhtar that the court was not concerned about his salary, and it only required audit of Rs20 billion.

The bench directed for providing access to the judicial commission to record of the PKLI and concerned companies, and investigating officers from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) assist the commission and not to harass anyone.

Prior to that, an initial report of the judicial commission was presented before the court.

Dr Akhtar informed the court that Rs15.5 billion were spent on the construction of the hospital. To which, the chief justice said that as per his knowledge, Rs19.5 billion were spent, adding, "There is difference between my information and yours."

The apex court also appointed two investigating officers of the NAB for assisting the commission.

On June 3, the apex court had ordered the forensic audit of expenditures worth Rs20 billion related to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

At the hearing in Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed anger at the PKLI head over the corruption case and ordered an examination of expenditures made by the institute, which has been accused of hiring professors and staff at exuberant salaries.

While hearing the cases of public welfare institutes on April 29, the CJP took notice of the salaries being paid at PKLI, ordering the chief secretary to submit a detailed staff structure of the hospital employees on the same day.

PKLI came under fire in March after comparisons were drawn between doctors who worked at government hospitals and those at PKLI. The CJP had expressed anger at the gap between salaries.

During a hearing on March 24, the CJP took notice of disparity in salaries of doctors working at government-owned health facilities, saying those called from abroad are paid a hefty sum while the local ones are given a small amount.

The chief justice had remarked PKLI is an institute which hires foreign doctors. But what was the fault of doctors performing duties earnestly at government hospitals, he asked.

He had demanded the government hospital doctors also be paid a high salary so that they did not have to practise illegally, and are able to fulfil their duties at government hospitals with honesty.