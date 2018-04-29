CJP takes notice of hefty salaries at kidney and liver institute

Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. Photo: File

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of hefty salaries being paid to doctors at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI).

While hearing various cases of public welfare issues at the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry on Sunday, the CJP ordered PKLI to give details of all doctors and staff employed at the hospital along with records of their salaries.

The CJP also ordered the chief secretary to hand over a detailed staff structure of the hospital employees by evening.

He added that it has come to the court's attention that doctors were being hired at the institute for salaries as high as Rs1.5 million per month.

The CJP also demanded to know who the head of PKLI is.

The chief secretary who was present in court told the bench that the head of PKLI, Dr Saeed Akhter, is out of the country performing Umrah.

In March this year, KPLI had come under fire after comparisons were drawn between doctors who worked at government hospitals and those at the KPLI.

Hearing the case, the chief justice had remarked that doctors at KPLI get a salary of Rs1.2 million while on the other hand, the ones working at a government hospital get Rs0.2 million.