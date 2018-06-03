Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Forensic audit ordered of expenditures worth Rs20b by kidney, liver institute

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 03, 2018

Photo: File

LAHORE: The forensic audit of expenditures worth Rs20 billion by Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) was ordered during hearing on corruption case pertaining to the facility on Sunday.

At the hearing in Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed anger at the PKLI head over the corruption case and ordered examination of expenditures made by the institute, which has been accused of hiring professors and staff at exuberant salaries.

While hearing the cases of public welfare institutes on April 29, the CJP took notice of the salaries being paid at PKLI, ordering the chief secretary to submita detailed staff structure of the hospital employees on the same day.

The CJP remarked it had come to the court’s attention that doctors were being hired at the institute for salaries as high as Rs1.5 million per month.

CJP takes notice of disparity in govt doctors’ salaries in Lahore

He said medic at state-of-the-art facility gets higher salary than the one at a govt hospital

PKLI came under fire in March after comparisons were drawn between doctors who worked at government hospitals and those at PKLI. The CJP had expressed anger at the gap between salaries.

During a hearing on March 24, the CJP took notice of disparity in salaries of doctors working at government-owned health facilities, saying those called from abroad are paid a hefty sum while the local ones are given a small amount.

The chief justice had remarked PKLI is an institute which hires foreign doctors. But what was the fault of doctors performing duties earnestly at government hospitals, he asked.

He had demanded the government hospital doctors also be paid a high salary so that they did not have to practise illegally, and are able to fulfil their duties at government hospitals with honesty.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Reham alleges content of her book was 'stolen'

Reham alleges content of her book was 'stolen'

 Updated 5 minutes ago
Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Will approach UK, US courts for action against Reham, says Wasim

Updated 37 minutes ago
Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

Exclusive: Reham Khan alleges she is being 'bullied by PTI'

 Updated an hour ago
Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

Khadija Siddiqui’s attacker acquitted by Lahore High Court

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

Ex-husband Ijaz, Wasim Akram, others send Reham Khan defamation notice

 Updated 4 hours ago
Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

Mashal murder case transferred to Peshawar ATC on family’s plea

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh govt bans pillion riding on Youm-e-Ali in Karachi, Hyderabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

FIA busts gang in Lahore allegedly scamming liver transplant donors

 Updated 6 hours ago
CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

CTD arrests ‘TTP commander’ from Karachi

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM