PKLI construction contracts awarded at higher price than market rate: report

LAHORE: The construction contracts for Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute were awarded at 40% more than the market rate, according to the partial forensic investigation report submitted to the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry on Tuesday.



The report was presented to the Supreme Court bench hearing a corruption case pertaining to the facility.

According to the report, the initial contract for the purchase of medical equipment was Rs13 billion, however, it was increased to Rs19 billion. Moreover, the contractors have asked for additional Rs4 billion, the report added.

The report has been prepared by forensic expert Kokab Jamal Zuberi, who is heading the commission constituted by the court to probe the funds of PKLI.

The report also claimed that private company ZKB was awarded the construction contract illegally.

Moreover, it was also pointed out that people were not employed on the basis of merit for the institute. Most of the staff, including Dr Saeed Akhtar and his wife, was brought from Al-Shifa Hospital, the report concluded.

It was stated that former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the hospital three times, adding that Rs100 million was spent on the publicity of the ceremony.

As per the report, the Infrastructure and Development Authority had to install 131 beds for the hospital, however, about 16 beds were installed till December 21, 2017.

Shehbaz Sharif was the Chairman Board of Governors for Infrastructure and Development Authority and PKLI, the report noted.

Moreover, the commission also filed a request seeking access to records of hospital and companies.

On June 3, the apex court had ordered the forensic audit of expenditures worth Rs20 billion by Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

At the hearing in Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar expressed anger at the PKLI head over the corruption case and ordered an examination of expenditures made by the institute, which has been accused of hiring professors and staff at exuberant salaries.

While hearing the cases of public welfare institutes on April 29, the CJP took notice of the salaries being paid at PKLI, ordering the chief secretary to submit a detailed staff structure of the hospital employees on the same day.

PKLI came under fire in March after comparisons were drawn between doctors who worked at government hospitals and those at PKLI. The CJP had expressed anger at the gap between salaries.



During a hearing on March 24, the CJP took notice of disparity in salaries of doctors working at government-owned health facilities, saying those called from abroad are paid a hefty sum while the local ones are given a small amount.

The chief justice had remarked PKLI is an institute which hires foreign doctors. But what was the fault of doctors performing duties earnestly at government hospitals, he asked.

He had demanded the government hospital doctors also be paid a high salary so that they did not have to practise illegally, and are able to fulfil their duties at government hospitals with honesty.