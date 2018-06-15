Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistan stages outstanding comeback in Amateur Golf World Cup

Friday Jun 15, 2018

Wing Commander (Retd) I N Khokhar has expressed his hope for another good round on the final day of the tournament/ Photo: File

KARACHI: Courtesy a phenomenal performance by Atif Faird and Kamran Abbas, Pakistan made an outstanding comeback in the second round of International Final of Amateur Golf World Cup at Mauritius on Thursday.

The team green has jumped to the second position after two-day of the game. The final round scheduled on Friday will decide the winners of the tournament. 


Speaking to the press, Wing Commander (Retd) I N Khokhar (Chairman AGWC Pakistan), has expressed his hope for another good round on the final day of the tournament. 

