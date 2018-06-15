Caretaker Balochistan minister resigns citing 'inevitable reasons'

QUETTA: Caretaker Balochistan minister Hafiz Khaleel Ahmed has stepped down from his post, he told Geo News Friday.



Speaking to Geo News, Ahmed confirmed resigning from his post citing "inevitable reasons". He said that he had forwarded his written resignation to the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The 11-member interim Balochistan cabinet had taken oath on June 12.

Those who took oath included Malik Inayat, Nasarullah Khiljee, Farzana Baloch, Naveed Kalmati, Hafiz Khaleel Ahmed, Manzoor Hussain, Imam Bakhsh, Abdul Salam Khan, Agha Umer Bangulzai, Khurram Shehzad and Faizullah Kakar.

On June 7, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had appointed Alauddin Marri as Balochistan's caretaker chief minister.

Marri's appointment was made after a parliamentary committee formed to decide a name for the post failed to reach consensus on the matter.