Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jun 16 2018
By
Web Desk

US President Trump, Melania wish Muslims on Eid

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 16, 2018

US president Donald Trump introduces his wife Melania on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania extended Eid greetings to Muslims celebrating Eid today.

"Melania and I wish Muslims across the United States and around the world a blessed Eid al-Fitr," Trump said in a statement released by the White House press secretary's office.

"Today, as we reflect on the important place religion has in the story of America and in the lives of those who are faithful, we hope that the spirit of peace and goodwill that surrounds and infuses this Eid celebration continues throughout the year and around the world. We wish all Muslims a very happy Eid al-Fitr," he added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also extended Eid greetings to the Muslim community.

"Eid al-Fitr reminds all of us in the United States and abroad, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, to maintain the spirit and lessons of Ramadan throughout the year: to promote peace, to be of service to those who are suffering and displaced, to respect diversity, and to empathize with everyone around us," he said.

He also tweeted wishing peace and prosperity in the coming year. 


Comments

More From World:

Greece, Macedonia sign historic deal to end name row

Greece, Macedonia sign historic deal to end name row

 Updated 4 minutes ago
India calls off Ramazan ceasefire, to resume military operations in IoK

India calls off Ramazan ceasefire, to resume military operations in IoK

 Updated 2 hours ago
South Korea, US to announce suspension of major military drills this week

South Korea, US to announce suspension of major military drills this week

 Updated 4 hours ago
Angelina Jolie visits Iraq's Mosul, urges support for rebuilding

Angelina Jolie visits Iraq's Mosul, urges support for rebuilding

 Updated 8 hours ago
Taxi plows into Moscow crowd including soccer fans, injuring eight

Taxi plows into Moscow crowd including soccer fans, injuring eight

 Updated 13 hours ago
Former Trump campaign chief Manafort sent to jail

Former Trump campaign chief Manafort sent to jail

 Updated 14 hours ago
17 dead in Caracas club stampede sparked by tear gas: official

17 dead in Caracas club stampede sparked by tear gas: official

 Updated 15 hours ago
Afghanistan extends ceasefire after Daesh-claimed 'Eid' bomb kills 26

Afghanistan extends ceasefire after Daesh-claimed 'Eid' bomb kills 26

 Updated 12 hours ago
Glasgow blaze guts one of world's top art schools - again

Glasgow blaze guts one of world's top art schools - again

Updated 23 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM