US President Trump, Melania wish Muslims on Eid

US president Donald Trump introduces his wife Melania on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: AFP

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania extended Eid greetings to Muslims celebrating Eid today.

"Melania and I wish Muslims across the United States and around the world a blessed Eid al-Fitr," Trump said in a statement released by the White House press secretary's office.

"Today, as we reflect on the important place religion has in the story of America and in the lives of those who are faithful, we hope that the spirit of peace and goodwill that surrounds and infuses this Eid celebration continues throughout the year and around the world. We wish all Muslims a very happy Eid al-Fitr," he added.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also extended Eid greetings to the Muslim community.

"Eid al-Fitr reminds all of us in the United States and abroad, Muslims and non-Muslims alike, to maintain the spirit and lessons of Ramadan throughout the year: to promote peace, to be of service to those who are suffering and displaced, to respect diversity, and to empathize with everyone around us," he said.



He also tweeted wishing peace and prosperity in the coming year.



