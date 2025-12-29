Nine killed, including five children, in deadly Suriname stabbing

A police car outside a Suriname court. Surinamese journalist Mones Nazarali was arrested and charged with defamation and several other crimes on May 3, 2022. — Reuters

Four of victims reportedly stabber's own children.

A sixth child and an adult critically wounded, hospitalised.

Officers shot, wounded suspect after he attacked police with knife.

A man stabbed to death nine people, including five children, overnight in Suriname’s capital Paramaribo, police said Sunday, adding the suspect was wounded and arrested.

The man appeared to be suffering from mental health issues, and four of his own children were among the fatalities in the attack, which took place in and around his home, according to local media reports.

The suspect had an argument with his wife over the phone before stabbing one of the victims, his 11-year-old daughter, 44 times in the kitchen of their home, local media reported.

“A man killed four adults and five children with a sharp object at a residence in Hadji Iding Soemitaweg,” the local police said in a statement. “A sixth child and an adult were seriously injured and were transported to the hospital, according to the statement.

Officers who arrived on the scene had to open fire on the suspect, as “he attacked police with a sharp object,“ the statement said.

The man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and has been hospitalised under police supervision, police said without identifying him.

“Further details regarding the true circumstances of this tragic attack will follow,” the statement concluded.

According to the local press, which visited the scene of the attack and spoke to the man’s neighbours in Hadji Iding Soemitaweg, a neighbourhood in the Commewijne district, the suspect had mental health issues.

Suriname’s President Jennifer Geerlings-Simons stated in response to the killings on her Facebook page.

“At a time when family and friends should stand together and support one another, we are faced with the harsh reality that there is another side to the world,” she wrote.

“A father who takes the lives of his own children and, in the process, kills his neighbours as well. I wish all those in mourning much strength, courage, and comfort in this unimaginably difficult time.“