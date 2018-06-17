Mohamed Salah’s Pakistani lookalike eyes football glory

With curly hair and black beard, a young footballer from Karachi has become known in his locality for his resemblance to one of the world's top players: Egypt's Mohamed Salah. Photo: Geo News screen grab

Samiullah, who hails from Lyari, shared that Salah is one of his favourites. "I really like Salah and he's my [favourite] player,” he remarked while speaking to Geo News.

The young player often emulates the tricks and style of the Liverpool forward and is referred to as ‘Salah’ by football enthusiasts in his locality.

Samiullah also shared that he ‘feels good’ to be known for his resemblance to Salah.

He also went to search most markets in Karachi looking for a replica of Salah’s football shirt but to no avail.

"I looked for his shirt everywhere, but couldn't find it anywhere in Karachi,” he remarked.

Mohamad Salah is set to feature in Egypt’s second World Cup game against hosts Russia on Tuesday. The striker was forced off in the first half of his club's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month due to a shoulder injury. However, this led to speculation that he may not be able to play for his country in Russia.

After recovering and returning to training, Salah was an unused substitute during Egypt's 1-0 defeat to Uruguay in their opening World Cup clash on Friday.