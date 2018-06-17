Can't connect right now! retry
Life & Style
Sunday Jun 17 2018
By
Web Desk

Celebrities, sportsmen share heartwarming wishes on Father’s Day

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 17, 2018

Photo: file

Father's Day, celebrated each year on the third Sunday of June, is a day to express your love and gratitude to your superhero dad for giving you invaluable life lessons to take on the world.

Celebrities and sportsmen from across the globe took to social media to share heartwarming messages on Father’s Day. 

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif remembered his deceased father on the day. 


Shahbaz Taseer posted a picture of his late father, Salman Taseer who was killed by his security guard.

Fatima Bhutto reminiscing about his father, Murtaza Bhutto, said he was her best friend "who opened my to eyes to all the joy and beauty of the world".

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto tweeted a picture of him and his father, former president Asif Zardari, on Father's Day, and called him "courageous" and "loving".

English international cricketer James Anderson shared how his dad used to drive him around everywhere and now he does the same for his daughter.

International chef Gordon Ramsay shared a quirky message along with a picture of his daughter. 

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared an anecdote on his interaction with his daughter. 

On the other hand, actress Sonam Kapoor gave a shout out to her "main man". 

Anushka Sharma kept her post minimalistic yet emotional with a throwback picture from her wedding. 

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared an old photograph with his "first hero". 

Photography of a five-month-old Prince Charles and his father The Duke of Edinburgh was shared on the official account of Clarence House. 

International Cricket Council shared pictures of sports dad posing alongside their children. 


Comments

More From Life & Style:

Battle of the hats at elite French horse race

Battle of the hats at elite French horse race

 Updated 5 hours ago
Kurt Cobain's personal items to go on show in Ireland

Kurt Cobain's personal items to go on show in Ireland

 Updated 3 days ago
Shoemaker Louboutin wins EU court battle over red soles

Shoemaker Louboutin wins EU court battle over red soles

 Updated 6 days ago
Graduation selfies may lead to fake degree rise, warn experts

Graduation selfies may lead to fake degree rise, warn experts

 Updated 7 days ago
Queen honours Emma Thompson, Kenny Dalglish

Queen honours Emma Thompson, Kenny Dalglish

 Updated a week ago
Sadness at Vietnam noodle shop where Bourdain dined with Obama

Sadness at Vietnam noodle shop where Bourdain dined with Obama

 Updated a week ago
German ambassador winning over Pakistanis, one tweet at a time

German ambassador winning over Pakistanis, one tweet at a time

 Updated a week ago
Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

Eight months on, #MeToo conquering the US

 Updated a week ago
Ivory Coast artist makes sculptures from her own hair

Ivory Coast artist makes sculptures from her own hair

 Updated a week ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM