Celebrities, sportsmen share heartwarming wishes on Father’s Day

Photo: file

Father's Day, celebrated each year on the third Sunday of June, is a day to express your love and gratitude to your superhero dad for giving you invaluable life lessons to take on the world.

Celebrities and sportsmen from across the globe took to social media to share heartwarming messages on Father’s Day.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif remembered his deceased father on the day.





Shahbaz Taseer posted a picture of his late father, Salman Taseer who was killed by his security guard.

Fatima Bhutto reminiscing about his father, Murtaza Bhutto, said he was her best friend "who opened my to eyes to all the joy and beauty of the world".

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto tweeted a picture of him and his father, former president Asif Zardari, on Father's Day, and called him "courageous" and "loving".

English international cricketer James Anderson shared how his dad used to drive him around everywhere and now he does the same for his daughter.



International chef Gordon Ramsay shared a quirky message along with a picture of his daughter.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared an anecdote on his interaction with his daughter.



On the other hand, actress Sonam Kapoor gave a shout out to her "main man".

Anushka Sharma kept her post minimalistic yet emotional with a throwback picture from her wedding.

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared an old photograph with his "first hero".

Photography of a five-month-old Prince Charles and his father The Duke of Edinburgh was shared on the official account of Clarence House.



International Cricket Council shared pictures of sports dad posing alongside their children.



