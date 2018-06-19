Can't connect right now! retry
business
Tuesday Jun 19 2018
By
Ashraf Khan

US dollar touches new high of Rs122 in interbank market

By
Ashraf Khan

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

A currency trader counts Pakistani Rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan, December 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters 

KARACHI: The US dollar climbed to a new high of Rs122 in the interbank market on Tuesday, as the Pakistani rupee continued its slide in an apparent sign of vulnerability in the country’s economy.

The dollar gained by a further Rs0.61 against the rupee to touch its new high in the interbank market, forex traders said. The dollar has gained by Rs6.38 in the interbank market since June 8.

The greenback also reached its record high of Rs124.50 in the open market today, traders said.

The rupee drop shows signs of vulnerability in the country's nearly $300 billion economy, and threatens to squeeze consumers ahead of the general election set for July 25.

The dwindling foreign reserves and a widening current account deficit have triggered speculation about going back to the International Monetary Fund for loans for the second time since 2013 – a possibility that was vehemently rejected by interim finance minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar earlier this month.

In December and in March, the rupee was devalued, each time by about 5 percent, by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Since December, the rupee has depreciated by about 14 percent.

More From Business:

Global stocks falter as trade war fears deepen

Global stocks falter as trade war fears deepen

 Updated 12 hours ago
China's tariffs on US oil would disrupt $1 billion monthly business

China's tariffs on US oil would disrupt $1 billion monthly business

 Updated 21 hours ago
Unilever takes stand against digital media's fake followers

Unilever takes stand against digital media's fake followers

 Updated yesterday
Fresh currency notes worth Rs360bn issued for Eid

Fresh currency notes worth Rs360bn issued for Eid

 Updated 2 days ago
Amazon to tap Brazil beauty craze with cosmetics partners

Amazon to tap Brazil beauty craze with cosmetics partners

 Updated 4 days ago
Dollar closes at Rs121.39 in interbank market

Dollar closes at Rs121.39 in interbank market

Updated 5 days ago
US Fed lifts rates, drops crisis-era guidance

US Fed lifts rates, drops crisis-era guidance

 Updated 6 days ago
Toyota investing $1 billion in Asian ride-share firm Grab

Toyota investing $1 billion in Asian ride-share firm Grab

 Updated 6 days ago
Rupee extends slide, SBP may have lent support

Rupee extends slide, SBP may have lent support

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM