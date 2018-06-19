Video of beggar on Iran-bound flight goes viral





A video of a beggar on an airplane bound for Iran has been making the rounds on social media, setting a brand new trend.

In the video, the man can be seen asking for help from the passengers on the plane, while the flight crew tries to get the man to move.

A few of the passengers can even be seen giving money to the man.

Earlier, it had been reported the incident had taken place at the Karachi airport, however it was later clarified by the Civil Aviation Authority that the incident had taken place on a Qatar Airways flight.

The flight had been traveling from Doha to Shiraz, according to aviation authorities.